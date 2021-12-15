SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Cities, towns and villages across New York have been deciding whether they will allow marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges to set up within their borders. They have until the end of the year to make up their minds.

So far, hundreds of localities have already opted out, but many more are opting in, including Seneca Falls. The sale and consumption of recreational marijuana will be possible there once the New York Cannabis Control Board has outlined its regulations.

Maurice Jenkins, who lives in the town, has no problem with it at all.

“As long as there is certain stipulations like alcohol, then I think it will be fine,” Jenkins said.

Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara says it was that sentiment and the Cayuga Nation that prompted them to opt in to New York’s marijuana law

“The Cayuga Nation has already started the process of selling marijuana in their establishments throughout the town,” Ferrara said. “They are rebuilding a gas station convenience store which was torn down two years ago. That will be a place of sale.”

Ferrara adds that the extra revenue generated by marijuana sales would be helpful but it wasn’t a motivating factor at all.

“We felt it was only fair that residents of Seneca Falls who wanted to open up their own business, their own enterprise to be available to sell marijuana," Ferrara said. "Why shouldn’t they have an opportunity to compete, to go into businesses themselves?”

With the sale of cannabis inevitable in Seneca falls, the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition started the Legal, Not Safe campaign to urge caution and advise people not to drive while under the influence of the drug.

Karen Burcroff, project director for the coalition, says they want to remind people that it is illegal for those under 21 and can hurt brain development for youth.

“Our number one focus is to protect the kids," said Burcroff. "So we want to make sure that we do everything that we can to make sure that there isn’t signage and if it is being used that it is out of the sight of kids."

While not a smoker himself, Jenkins believes allowing the sale of marijuana in Seneca Falls will be a net positive for the town.

“Instead of the taxpayers paying money, people going to court and being incarcerated for a violation, now, instead, the people who are going to use it are going to pay taxes to get it,” Jenkins said.

Spectrum News 1 emailed several questions to Cayuga Nation about their plans for marijuana sales but has yet to receive a response.