GENEVA, N.Y. — Several fire companies from across the Fingers Lakes responded to a massive fire at the popular Three Brothers Wineries and Estates in Geneva on Monday evening.

The Ovid Fire Department says the building that caught fire is a total loss and Three Brothers says it is heartbroken. The company says it was the Bagg Dare Wine Company building that caught fire at the back of the property.

According to the Ovid Fire Department, all the fire departments in Seneca County had to help put out the flames, as well as departments from Ontario, Tompkins and Wayne counties.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bagg Dare Wine Company at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates caught on fire yesterday evening. Firefighters say the building is a complete loss. More than 600 people commented on the business's Facebook page offering support when it shared the news. Hear more on @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/8Nfis3Kw63 — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) December 7, 2021

No one was in the building at the time and the Ovid Fire Department says there were no injuries.

Three Brothers Wineries and Estates shared the news on Facebook saying:

"We are heartbroken at the destruction of the famed structure, its history and the authentic memorabilia inside, but we are grateful to the local fire department and all others who arrived so quickly to help."

Three Brothers went on to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

The business is following its usual schedule being closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. It says it will provide updates as it learns more.

