ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department has closed two businesses in the city as part of Mayor Lovely Warren's new emergency order.

According to police, the Black Bear Pub on West Ridge Road and El Cuchifrito Restaurant and Lounge on Norton Street have both been closed.

The new order was put in effect after a state of emergency was declared in the city because of ongoing violence.

The order allows the RPD to close any commercial building where a shooting takes place if it has built up a certain number of nuisance points. Police can close a business that either has 12 nuisance points in the last six months or 18 nuisance points within the last year and is the site of a recent shooting.

Once closed, the business will be required to stay closed until the order is no longer in effect. The emergency order and state of emergency will remain in effect until December 12 and can be renewed.