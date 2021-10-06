NEW YORK — Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins has resigned.

A letter was sent out Tuesday night notifying members about Mullins' resignation.

It came after the FBI raided the sergeants' union's headquarters and his Long Island home earlier in the day.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says the NYPD's internal affairs bureau and the FBI worked jointly on a task force as part of an ongoing case.

"As a result of that work, you saw some of the investigative powers being exercised yesterday," he said.

Shea's remarks came during Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily briefing Wednesday but he said he would "not comment any further beyond that."

He noted that he did not want to comment on an ongoing case because the NYPD has a disciplinary system where he makes the final decision.

Multiple sources tell NY1’s Dean Meminger the early morning visit from the FBI was part of an ongoing investigation into the SBA and Mullins.

The FBI would only say there is an investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan would only say that a "law enforcement action" was being conducted at the location.

Mullins, who is fiery and often takes extreme positions to defend his members, is also currently in trouble with the police department.

He is facing a departmental disciplinary trial for releasing information on social media about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter’s arrest during a Black Lives Matter protest.

He has also used foul language to describe the former city health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, and Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres.

His police departmental trial will resume later this month.

In a statement Tuesday night, the mayor lambasted his oft-critic:

“Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count. It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come.”