OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera, convicted in the murder of St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo, are expected to learn their fate.

What You Need To Know Estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera could get life in prison





Sentencing is expected to get underway at the Osceola County Courthouse later Wednesday, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera are scheduled to be sentenced in Osceola County, where they could face life in prison.

Sentencing is expected to get underway at the Osceola County Courthouse later Wednesday, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Christopher Otero-Rivera, Nicole Montalvo’s estranged husband and Angel Rivera, her father-in-law, were found guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence back in April.

Prosecutors argued that the father and son duo killed, dismembered and buried Montalvo back in 2019.

They say it was all to get custody of Montalvo’s son, 9-year-old Elijah.

In court, Montalvo’s siblings are expected to give victim impact statements.