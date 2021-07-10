VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have linked two suspects — including the man accused of critically wounding Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in a shooting late last month — to Black hate groups, new records show.

Othal Wallace's attorney Friday filed a not-guilty plea for the suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old Raynor in the head on June 23.

Wallace, 29, is affiliated with The New Black Panther Party and the Not (Expletive) Around Coalition (NFAC), state prosecutors said in a court filing Friday against Kentay Thomas, an Arizona man accused of supporting Wallace.

Thomas, 31, arrived at Daytona Beach International Airport on July 4, with an AR-15 style rifle, a .45 caliber handgun and body armor, according to the State Attorney's Office.

(Volusia County Corrections)



"While in Daytona, the defendant was observed passing out flyers in support of Othal Wallace," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Thomas is affiliated with The New Black Panther Party and the NFAC, according to State Attorney R.J. Larizza's Office.

"The defendant is a sympathizer of Othal Wallace and affiliated with the organizations that openly and flagrantly threaten the lives of law enforcement officers," state prosecutors wrote. "The defendant flew to Volusia County well-armed and with body armor with the intent of provoking an armed encounter with law enforcement."

The New Black Panther Party is "a virulently racist and antisemitic organization whose leaders have encouraged violence against whites, Jews and law enforcement officers," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The other group, NFAC, is a Black militia, according to testimony from Professor J.J. MacNab, a research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. She mentioned the group in testimony before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism Committee on Homeland Security on July 16, 2020.

Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue on June 23, when he approached a man who appeared suspicious.

Body camera video released by the police department shows Raynor walking up to Wallace, asking him whether he lived nearby.

The video shows Wallace getting agitated, and then a gunshot is fired. Wallace fled, launching a massive manhunt.

He was apprehended in a treehouse early June 26, in DeKalb County east of Atlanta.

In a news conference that day, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Wallace had two rifles, two handguns, multiple flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor and several boxes of ammo.

Young said Wallace was found on property affiliated with the NFAC. Wallace was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on July 2.

Friday's court filing in Volusia County about Thomas asked a judge to hold him without bond, which the judge agreed.

Thomas is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm. Thomas had a concealed weapons license in Arizona that was suspended on September 6, 2019.

Police got an anonymous tip that Thomas was in town and heading to the Daytona Beach Police Department to "cause hell," records alleged.

The tip prompted an investigation, which led authorities to videos Thomas posted on Instagram, according to a charging affidavit. The affidavit stated that Thomas’ Instagram user name was The_Might_Spite.

In one video, while Thomas is wearing body armor, he said people who kick down his door will be "in trouble," the affidavit alleged.

"Immediately following this statement, the defendant retrieved a handgun and showed his viewers how his gun is loaded with a round in the chamber and that he has had his handgun in a ready to fire status since his arrival," prosecutors wrote.

"He then proceeds to boast how he's, 'gonna get some shots off don't worry about that,'" records alleged. "In a second video, the defendant states he's looking for his AR-15 and that he's, 'gonna get as many rounds in these (expletive) as possible. In a third video, he explains how he can conceal carry not only his handgun, but the AR-15 ... as well stating that he is ready for a firefight."

The Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas on July 8.

"A search of the defendant's waistband yielded a .45 caliber handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition," according to the State Attorney's Office.

Thomas and Wallace are being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.

Prosecutors noted that Thomas has a record of not appearing for court hearings

He also has no known ties to Florida.

"The defendant has previously been convicted for his failure to appear before the courts of the State of Arizona and California on July 24, 2009,and November 11, 2016, respectively," prosecutors wrote. "The defendant is not a convicted felon; however, he has previously been arrested for domestic violence, obstructing government operation, assault, hindering prosecution, resisting, aggravated assault on upon a law enforcement officer, narcotics possession, and paraphernalia."