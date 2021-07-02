VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of shooting Daytona Beach Police Department officer Jason Raynor in the head is now back in Volusia County.

What You Need To Know Othal Wallace may face a judge for the first time in Volusia County on Friday



Officer Jason Raynor is making slow progress



Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was transported out of DeKalb County, Ga., overnight and is now in the Volusia County Jail.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office believes Wallace, 29, might face a judge later Friday for the first time in Volusia County.

According to the Volusia County Corrections website, Wallace is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and no bond has been set.

The 26-year-old Raynor continues slow improvement at a Volusia County hospital.

Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach when he approached Wallace in a car, who appeared suspicious, according to authorities.

Body camera video released by the police department shows Raynor walking up to Wallace, asking him whether he lived nearby.

The video then shows Wallace getting agitated, a struggle seems to be heard and then a gunshot is fired.

Wallace was apprehended in the treehouse outside of Atlanta. Officials say that Wallace had with him during the time of his capture: Two rifles, two handguns, multiple flashbangs, rifle plates, body armor and several boxes of ammo.