DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach police officer is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot in the head by a suspect on Wednesday night, which launched a massive manhunt.

What You Need To Know Jason Raynor is still in critical condition after surgery



Law enforcement is searching for Othal Wallace



He is considered armed and dangerous; if you see him call 911





Police say 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor was patrolling on Kingston Avenue when he approached a man who appeared suspicious.

Body cam video released by the police department shows Raynor walking up to suspect 29-year-old Othal Wallace, asking him if he lived in the area, trying to talk to him.

The video shows Wallace getting agitated and then a shot is fired.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says the department is praying that Raynor will recover after being shot in the head.

"I'm still heartbroken. I'm hopeful. I'm keeping the faith he's going to pull through, but this was a senseless tragedy," said Young.

At last check, he is still in critical condition at Halifax Health Medical Center after surgery.

Local and federal investigators are searching for Wallace. There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He is believed to be in a gray 2016 Honda H-R-V with the California tag: 7TNX-532

He is considered armed and dangerous, and multiple weapons were found in an apartment he has ties to.

On Thursday, a Florida Blue Alert was issued statewide. If you see the suspect, call 911.

Young says more than 500 officers from various agencies have responded to help find Wallace, who may be in the Atlanta area.

Live Updates