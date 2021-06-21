SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died and several others were injured during a shooting at a Father’s Day event in Wildwood on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of Royal Park, stated the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

I see more than a dozen evidence markers here. There’s a wide area roped off by crime scene tape. @MyNews13 #news13sumter pic.twitter.com/0NUxs7Noxz — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) June 21, 2021

Not much is known about the shooting, except that multiple people were injured and one person has died.

The condition of the injured has not been released by deputies and neither has the name of the person who was killed.

A suspect has been taken into custody, but that person’s identity has not been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

