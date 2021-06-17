DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Calvary Baptist Church was damaged so badly after being engulfed in flames during the overnight that a demolition crew will be tearing it down, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

What You Need To Know Fire department did not say if anyone was hurt





Calvary Baptist Church had the power disconnected for some time





A demolition crew will be tearing the church down

The fire department received a call about the fire at around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, stated the Daytona Beach Police.

More from Sky 13: pic.twitter.com/pf0lJzY3Q8 — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) June 17, 2021

When firefighters arrived at the church, located on the corner of Peninsula Drive and Earl Street, they encountered heavy flames once they made it inside the church, stated Sasha Staton, the public information officer for the fire department.

Firefighters are still here monitoring the church. Parts of the roof are gone from where the flames burst through. @MyNews13 #news13volusia https://t.co/EXke7u6Hfg pic.twitter.com/5sLdiA763m — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) June 17, 2021

The fire was so bad that the firefighters left the building and worked to put it out from the outside and even used two aerial “apparatuses to gain an overhead access to the flames,” described Staton in a news release.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

A contractor who arrived a the scene said that the church is set to be demolished before the fire happened and the power had been disconnected for some time, stated Staton.

Staton did not state if anyone was hurt.

The battalion chief told Spectrum News 13 that the church is not structurally sound and parts of the building are actually leaning, so a demolition crew will be tearing it down.

Other fire companies like Holly Hill Fire Department and Ormond Beach Fire Department arrived to help put the fire out.

Building has been condemned and a demolition crew arrived a few minutes ago. Battalion chief tells me it’s for public safety because part of time building is leaning, it isn’t structurally sound. @MyNews13 #news13volusia pic.twitter.com/3wXSZmHuV9 — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) June 17, 2021

Traffic in the area of the church is being diverted and streets surrounding the church are closed.