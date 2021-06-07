ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after an overnight shooting, stated the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:38 p.m., Sunday, a man shot a 37-year-old woman and a child at the 8700 block of Wellesley Lake Drive in Orlando, according to deputies, who say that the two people knew the gunman.

The gunman is not in custody and deputies have not released his name.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, deputies stated in a news release.

Homicide investigation underway at complex in Orlando. 30yo woman shot, killed. Child shot, in critical condition now at the hospital. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/B4srGQZqbV — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) June 7, 2021