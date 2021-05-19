ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian near downtown early Monday and then driving off.
What You Need To Know
- The car involved is a silver Kia Soul
- Police are still trying to notify the victim’s family
At around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Orange Avenue near Gore Street, police responded to the hit and run crash in the 900 block of South Orange Avenue.
Police say a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Police are still working to notify the victim's family.
The police released new video of the suspect vehicle moments before the crash.
Take a look at this video showing the moments before a silver Kia Soul hits and kills a pedestrian crossing S Orange Ave near Gore St, and drives away. The car now has significant front-end damage. Any info? Dial 407-246-2455 or @CrimelineFl at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/mtn0bfYvuq— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 18, 2021
It is described as a silver Kia Soul and the car now has major front-end damage.
Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you recognize this car or know anything about this investigation.