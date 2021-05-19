ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian near downtown early Monday and then driving off.

What You Need To Know

  • The car involved is a silver Kia Soul

  • Police are still trying to notify the victim’s family

At around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Orange Avenue near Gore Street, police responded to the hit and run crash in the 900 block of South Orange Avenue. 

Police say a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Police are still working to notify the victim's family.

The police released new video of the suspect vehicle moments before the crash.

It is described as a silver Kia Soul and the car now has major front-end damage.

Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you recognize this car or know anything about this investigation.