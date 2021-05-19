ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian near downtown early Monday and then driving off.

What You Need To Know The car involved is a silver Kia Soul



Police are still trying to notify the victim’s family

At around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Orange Avenue near Gore Street, police responded to the hit and run crash in the 900 block of South Orange Avenue.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Police are still working to notify the victim's family.

The police released new video of the suspect vehicle moments before the crash.

SHARE: Take a look at this video showing the moments before a silver Kia Soul hits and kills a pedestrian crossing S Orange Ave near Gore St, and drives away. The car now has significant front-end damage. Any info? Dial 407-246-2455 or @CrimelineFl at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/mtn0bfYvuq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 18, 2021

It is described as a silver Kia Soul and the car now has major front-end damage.

Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you recognize this car or know anything about this investigation.