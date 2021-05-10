ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Central Florida man was due to appear in Orlando federal court Monday afternoon on charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

John Mason Nassif of Winter Springs posted an alleged "selfie" on Facebook that shows him wearing a red Trump hat with a caption that says, “I found myself inside the building,” according to an FBI arrest warrant.

The violent mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol building in January as lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win were primarily President Donald Trump supporters.

Federal investigators showed two witnesses a photograph taken from video footage inside the U.S. Capitol building, and they identified Nassif with a red Trump hat, an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

The complaint included screen shots of Facebook posts that Nassif allegedly made, with one saying, “You know I was there right? You don’t find it odd that police officer is welcoming everybody in? Considering the narrative that’s being pushed?”

Nassif also admitted, according to one of the Facebook screen shots, that he deleted his Twitter account and app, according to the federal complaint.

One of the witnesses is a friend of Nassif who contacted the FBI about Nassif’s supposed Facebook posts. The friend said one of the videos Nassif allegedly posted showed people entering the U.S. Capitol building, and a voice heard in the video is Nassif's, the FBI said.

Nassif is facing charges of entering a restricted government building without lawful authority and knowingly intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business, among other charges.

He was set to appear in Orlando federal court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

More than a half-dozen other Florida residents face charges related to the U.S. Captiol riot, such as a 30-year-old Orange County man who is accused of participating in the January attack as a member of the Proud Boys hate group.