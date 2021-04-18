ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother continues to grieve the death of her teenage son who was recently killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando.

Loved ones of 19-year-old Anthony Mejias gathered for a vigil Saturday night, near Prince Street and Orange Avenue in Orlando where he was the victim of a deadly hit and run.

Mejias was traveling on RedCoach bus from Tallahassee making his way home to Ft. Lauderdale from college on April 1 but had a layover in Orlando. His family said he was not allowed to get into the next bus because he lost his ID at the stop prior.

Mejias’ mother Vivian Blanco said she just wants more communication between agencies.

“In less than 18 hours I was in the same hospital he was laying in and I was refused to see him because there was nothing in place. There is no communication when incidents like this happen and a child, or a young man, or a person doesn't have their ID, that is ridiculous,” Blanco said.

The driver was in a grey or silver sedan-like car. Florida Highway Patrol stated that vehicle may not even be showing any significant damages as there was no glass on the scene, just possibly a dented hood.

If you saw anything or have any type of information, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).