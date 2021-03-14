Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, leaving two people dead and 10 others wounded, authorities said.

What You Need To Know Two people were killed and 10 were wounded after gunfire erupted at a party in Chicago early Sunday



Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, authorities said



Those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old



Authorities said said four guns were recovered at the scene; no arrests had been made

Officers responded to a shooting at around 4:40 a.m. at a business, police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood, Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive.

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots. No arrests had been made.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Brown said. “Detectives are really just getting started.”

A bar had been step up in a garage attached to the business for what Brown described as a “pop-up party.”

Red and black balloons, as well as a shoe, were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We don’t know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point, we’re still trying to follow-up on leads on what that motive might be,” Brown said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.