OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer Club player Jonathan Suarez-Cortes is in jail with his brother after both have been accused of sexual assault, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

What You Need To Know Jonathan Suarez-Cortes, Rafael Suarez were arrested for sexual battery



Osceola County Sheriff's Office made the arrest late Tuesday night



They are in Osceola County Jail without bond

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says the report came in on Suarez-Cortes’ 24th birthday on Monday.

According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday deputies responded to a sexual assault report in Orlando, but the incident happened the day before in Osceola County.

A woman told authorities that two men “sexually assaulted her”, stated the news release. During the investigation, the woman provided more information and evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that due to the information the woman gave, detectives were able to “positively identify” Suarez-Cortes and his brother Rafael Suarez as the people involved in the alleged incident, stated the news release.

Authorities stated the two men were arrested late Tuesday night for sexual battery. The two are being held in the Osceola County Jail without bond as of Wednesday morning.

Suarez-Cortes just joined the team earlier this month as a defender. According to the Orlando City roster, Suarez-Cortes is from Anaheim, California.

He joined Orlando on a one-year loan from a team in Mexico, with an option to buy.

When he joined, Orlando City leadership described him as a quality player and they were excited to see what he brings to the team.

Now, the team is responding to the arrest, saying:

"The club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information."

​They do not plan to comment further until the investigation is finished.