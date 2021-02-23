ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a grand jury has voted not to indict any police officers related to the death of Daniel Prude.

My office concluded there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude’s death to present the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 23, 2021

Prude's death in police custody in March was not revealed until September, unleashing a wave of criticism and protests against the Rochester Police Department and Mayor Lovely Warren.

“Daniel Prude was in the throes of a mental health crisis and what he needed was compassion, care, and help from trained professionals. Tragically, he received none of those things,” said James. “We concluded that there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude’s death to warrant presenting the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible. While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be devastated and disappointed, we have to respect this decision. The current laws on deadly force have created a system that utterly and abjectly failed Mr. Prude and so many others before him. Serious reform is needed, not only at the Rochester Police Department, but to our criminal justice system as a whole. I will be pursuing a multifaceted approach to address the very issues that have prevented us from holding officers accountable when they improperly use deadly force. I am committed to effecting the change that is so desperately needed, and I will be unshakeable in my efforts to see it through.”

Prude was found naked on Jefferson Avenue in March. Police say he was high on PCP at the time. An autopsy later found he did have drugs in his system, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police body camera footage shows officers putting a spit hood over his head and then holding him to the ground. Prude eventually lost consciousness and died at the hospital a week later.

James has been critical of the department, calling for further reform after last month's incident in which a 9-year-old girl in custody was pepper sprayed.

Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement regarding the Attorney General’s conclusion of its investigation: “The announcement by the Attorney General is hard for many of us to understand. Today’s findings will not undo the damage done nor bring Mr. Prude back to his loved ones. And, we extend our fullest prayers and condolences to his children and his family. There are no words that can comfort a family who has lost their loved one in this tragic way. Our actions going forward will ensure that Daniel Prude’s death was not in vain. As a City and a community we must work towards changing policies and procedures to correct the inequities in the system. I am committed to focusing my energy and anger on creating the change our community so desperately seeks, and I ask that you join with me. Our recent draft proposals reimaging policing in response to Executive Order 203, and Chief Herriott-Sullivan’s revised orders and procedures, which she will announce soon, are evidence of this effort. I ask us all to put the wellbeing of our community first and to act with sincerity to improve our City. If we do that with the dignity and humanity God has instilled in all of us, we will create the change that Mr. Prude’s death, and that our history, demands. I pray that we all choose this path. I pray for the Prude family, and for his soul, on this difficult day. Let us live the words we have all spoken to create a most just and equitable Rochester for everyone. God bless you and our City.”

