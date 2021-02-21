ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While investigating a vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Orlando police found two people fatally shot inside the vehicle on East Colonial Drive, officials stated.

What You Need To Know Identities of the two dead not released



No additional details have been given out

Just before 2:30 a.m., police were called out to the 2200 block of East Colonial Drive and North Hillside Avenue of Orlando after a crash was reported at a bus stop in front of a Wendy’s.

Officers discovered two adults found dead from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, according to a department news release.

Orlando Police are investigating after two adults were found dead in a vehicle overnight at a bus stop off Colonial Drive. The call came in as a car crash originally and police say both victims were fatally shot @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/fMGQfW9sny — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 21, 2021

Police still have a chunk of Colonial Drive blocked off from Coy Drive to Hampton Avenue as they work to process the scene of the fatal shooting.

Orlando Police are keeping Colonial Dr blocked off from Hampton Ave to Coy Dr for ‘an extended timeframe’ while they investigate an overnight crash and shooting @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/jdK59Dfp7A — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 21, 2021

Officers are working to figure out who these people are and what happened leading up to the shooting.

The police have not released any details of the people who were shot or of the incident.