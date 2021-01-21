MENDON, N.Y. — The New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs confirms that three soldiers are dead after a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the town of Mendon Wednesday night.
The New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter crashed in an open field 200 yards from West Bloomfield Road between Cheese Factory Road and Boughton Hill Road.
The New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs reports that the helicopter, based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, crashed while on a routine training mission.
The helicopter was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says his heart is heavy over such a horrific crash.
There is no word yet on the names of the soldiers or the cause of the crash.
“This is a burden. This is a heavy, heavy burden on all of us. These are our freedom providers, and this just shows again freedom isn’t free. We lost three great Americans today," Baxter said.
West Bloomfield Road is expected to be closed through Thursday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Guard are expected to lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Wednesday evening, directing flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.