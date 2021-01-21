MENDON, N.Y. — The New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs confirms that three soldiers are dead after a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the town of Mendon Wednesday night.

The New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter crashed in an open field 200 yards from West Bloomfield Road between Cheese Factory Road and Boughton Hill Road.

The New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs reports that the helicopter, based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, crashed while on a routine training mission.

The helicopter was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says his heart is heavy over such a horrific crash.

There is no word yet on the names of the soldiers or the cause of the crash.

“This is a burden. This is a heavy, heavy burden on all of us. These are our freedom providers, and this just shows again freedom isn’t free. We lost three great Americans today," Baxter said.

MCSO has confirmed a military helicopter with what is believed to be 3 souls on board went down in a field on W. Bloomfield Rd. In Mendon at 6:32p.m. W. Bloomfield rd. Btwn Cheese Factory & Boughton Hill Rd. remains closed. Grateful for our 1st responder partners: — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) January 21, 2021

West Bloomfield Road is expected to be closed through Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Guard are expected to lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Wednesday evening, directing flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday.

"I am devastated by the news tonight of a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the Town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission.



"National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget.



"I am directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of and in tribute to these New Yorkers who dedicated their service to nation and state."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.