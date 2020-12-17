ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers after barricading himself with a 10-month-old child in a community east of Lake Baldwin, officials said late Wednesday night.

What You Need To Know Name of man who was killed not released



The child is safe and in the custody of mother



FDLE is investigating the shooting

Investigation underway in Orlando. Chief Rolón says an officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers last night, after barricading himself with a 10-month-old. @MyNews13 #news13orange pic.twitter.com/Bk5oDpXBRx — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) December 17, 2020

Records show officers responded to a "general disturbance" in the 5300 block of Baldwin Park Street in Orlando at 8:32 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child was not harmed and was reunited with the man's wife, who called for the police’s help because her husband was acting erratically, Orlando Police Department Police Chief Orlando Rolón described in a press conference.

When officers arrived, they met the man’s wife who came out of the apartment to tell them that her husband was acting erratically and he was in possession of a gun inside the home with their baby, stated Rolón.

As officers were setting up to start negotiations with the man, he came outside with a weapon, said Rolón.

"He came out with a weapon, with a gun, pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers fired their weapon," Rolón told reporters. "He was shot and he was killed, unfortunately."

He later clarified only one officer opened fire. The chief says the baby was still inside in a crib during the shooting but was not harmed.

Police did not provide a specific address of the shooting, saying only it happened in the 5300 block of Baldwin Park Street.

The chief did not release the name of the man who was killed.

Detectives are interviewing his wife and offering her counseling.

Rolón said officers have been called to the residence in the past and “there was a report of a gun being involved in the past also.” Additional details of the previous call were not released.

Rolón announced the fatal shooting after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, our detectives, our chaplains and victim services are being called out to be with the wife," Rolón added, "Obviously, it is a loss, and we are trying to put this together."

Police would not let reporters get close to residences off Baldwin Park Street.

Rolón spoke to reporters in the parking lot of a Walgreens east of the neighborhood at 2251 North Semoran Blvd.

The neighborhood north of Baldwin Park Street, from 5407 to 5489, consists of townhomes, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser's Office.

Those townhomes are located between Lake Baldwin Lane and the Cady Way Trail.

South of Baldwin Park Street is an apartment complex called The District on Baldwin Park.

Rolón said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

After an investigation, FDLE will share its findings with the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office for a charging decision.

RIGHT NOW: @OrlandoPDChief briefs the media about the Officer Involved Shooting this evening at the 5300 block of Baldwin Park St. https://t.co/mCZPneTx2p — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 17, 2020