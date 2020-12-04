Two U.S. marshals were shot early this morning in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Sources say at least one other man was shot and killed.

An NYPD officer who was not shot suffered an injury, sources say.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Ely and Edenwald Avenues in the Wakefield section, a residential area of the neighborhood.

Sources say the marshals had a warrant for the suspect — a man named Andre K. Sterling who allegedly shot a trooper during a traffic stop last month near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Sources tell NY1 Sterling was shot and killed at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to sources. An investigation is ongoing to determine if that 9mm handgun was the same weapon used in the Massachusetts shooting.

All three officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and are expected to recover.

NY1 earlier reported that no NYPD officers were involved but the story has been updated as more information has become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with NY1 for updates.