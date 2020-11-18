COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dash-cam video Tuesday of a deputy-involved shooting that left two teens dead in Cocoa.

Authorities say deputies were tracking a Volkswagen car last Friday, after it sped off from an attempted traffic stop in the Cocoa area. Deputies believe the car was stolen.

The dash cam video shows the silver vehicle pulling into a driveway and then start to back out.

The deputies then get out of their cars, demanding the driver stop.

The driver did not stop, leading to gunfire.

The video shows Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda fire his gun at a car, after repeatedly yelling to the driver to stop. Deputy Carson Hendren is out of frame at that point, and then seen aiming a gun after the shots ring out.

“At this point the Deputies exited their vehicles in an attempt to make contact with the occupants, however, as you will see in the attached in-car camera video, the driver of the vehicle backed out of the driveway and turned toward the Deputies and their vehicles that were parked in the roadway,” stated Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a Facebook post that also has the dash-cam video of the shooting.

Angelo Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18, both of Cocoa, were killed. Crooms was driving the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pierce’s mother, Cynthia Green, told Spectrum News 13 she saw it all happen.

“I screamed at the police, I said, ‘Please don't shoot in that car, my baby is in that car, he just got in that car, please don't shoot, please don’t,’” she said.

“I want answers,” she said. “I want answers and I want justice.”

Ivey said in a statement that Santiago-Miranda was in harms’ way.

“As you can clearly hear and see on the video recording, Deputy Santiago–Miranda gives repeated verbal commands, 7 to be exact, for the driver of the vehicle to stop the car, however, the driver of the vehicle, 16 year old Angelo Crooms turns and accelerates the vehicle towards Deputy Santiago-Miranda who was then forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him,” Ivey stated.

The families of the teens have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump. They are holding a march Wednesday at 4 p.m., beginning at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Cocoa.

Both law enforcement officers are on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of force.