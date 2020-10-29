NATIONWIDE — Federal agencies are warning that a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts from cybercriminals is impacting our nation’s healthcare systems with the potential to impact patient care in the middle of a global pandemic.

With less than a week to go now ahead of Election Day, cyber security leaders say the timing is worrying but say right now, there is no immediate indication that these cyber-attacks were motivated by anything other than profit.

The FBI and other federal agencies issued a joint statement Wednesday night, warning about the “increased and imminent” threat of cybercrime attacks to healthcare providers and hospitals.

One cyber security leader says this is “the most significant cyber security threat we’ve ever seen in the U.S.”

Federal authorities say these criminals are using malware called ransomware in attacks to disrupt healthcare services already straining during the pandemic.

These attacks scramble the data on healthcare information systems by using ransomware to turn that information into gibberish that can only be unlocked by using software keys once the target (hospital or health care provider) pays up.

Security experts warn that this attack has already hobbled at least five hospitals in the U.S. this week with the potential to impact hundreds more.

Federal agencies are urging hospitals not to pay the ransom to unlock their data and are sending out directions to help minimize the risk of attack.

This is not the first time ransomware attacks have targeted the nation’s healthcare system.

Back in September, a ransomware attack hit all 250 of Universal Health Service’s facilities. UHS owns hospitals all across the country, including a number of behavioral health service facilities in Orlando and Titusville. Those computer outages created chaos for those providers, forcing doctors and nurses to rely on paper backup systems.

While the timing of the attack so close to our election is concerning, cybersecurity leaders say there is no immediate indication that these cybercriminals were motivated by anything other than profit.