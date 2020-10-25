The NYPD says it is investigating a video that appears to show officers voicing their support for President Trump’s reelection from their patrol car’s speaker.

"Trump 2020. Put it on Facebook. Take a picture, take a video, put it on YouTube, have some fun," could be heard in the video.

The video was posted on Twitter Saturday night, appearing to show the comments coming from the police cruiser in Flatbush, Brooklyn. If confirmed the comments were made by an officer, that would be a violation of the department's policies for on-duty officers.

"One hundred percent unacceptable. Period. Law enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve all new yorkers regardless of any beliefs. It is essential for new yorkers to trust their police. Updates to follow after the initial investigation," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Sunday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also took to Twitter responding to the video saying "Let me be clear: Any NYPD officer pushing any political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated."

"When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical. Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public," Chief Terence Monahan said in a tweet posted on Sunday.