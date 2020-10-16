ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a warehouse that left three people dead and a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going

It started around 1:56 a.m., Friday, when deputies arrived at a commercial warehouse in Orange County.

Authorities found two men dead at the scene at the back of the warehouse.

Two other people were injured and they drove themselves to a hospital nearby, but one of them later died, deputies stated in a news release.

The other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information and stated it is an on-going investigation.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office originally gave the location on the 2000 block of North Forsyth Road, near Cheney Elementary School. However, deputies confirmed with Spectrum News 13 that the shooting did not happen anywhere near the school and it was at a warehouse.

