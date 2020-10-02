ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester restaurant that said the city threatened it with fines for boarding up its windows to prevent looting and thefts has taken the plywood down.

The restaurant was robbed soon after.

El Pilon Crillo installed plywood to protect the business following protests in May, related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, that led to vandalism and looting that impacted some nearby businesses in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood.

Last week, the city told owner Zury Brown she would be fined if she didn’t take them down.

“We've been trying to work with the city with an issue that we have with the boards and coming up with solutions to how to protect our property. So this is very sad to see this happen, you know,” said Brown.

Fans of the popular Hispanic takeout restaurant need not worry: El Pilon is back open.