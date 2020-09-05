Following last night's incidents on Alexander Street, three restaurants in the neighborhood are closed Saturday night, according to announcements posted on their Instagram accounts.

Ox and Stone, Daily Refresher, and Swan Dive all chose to not open to customers.

The three establishments are part of the Swan Family of restaurants.

Their statement reads, "As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice."