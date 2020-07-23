Cannon Industries — the Rochester company at the center of a federal investigation — is responding after it was raided by Homeland Security on Wednesday.

An attorney representing Cannon Industries says the company became aware of the warrant on Wednesday and say, despite the raid, no employees, or the company itself, have been charged.

The company has had no communication with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The departments of Homeland Security and Criminal Investigative Service were at the metal fabrication manufacturer for hours on Wednesday. Homeland Security officials say the warrants were part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the details of which are sealed in federal court.