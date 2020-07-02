BUNNELL, Fla. — Three Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a local man at the center of a nationwide manhunt when he would not put his gun down, according to officials.

It started at around 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, when a deputy spotted the man in the passenger's seat in someone’s car in Bunnell.

Things escalated quickly when deputies pulled the car over in the driveway on Sabal Palm Street and went to arrest him. Officials have not stated why he was pulled over in the first place.

Sheriff Rick Staly says the man pulled a gun on the three deputies and when he would not put it down, they shot at him several times.

“This is a suspect that’s a convicted felon that shouldn’t even have a gun to begin with. And you’re going to get shot if you pull a gun at one of my deputy sheriffs. And that’s what happened tonight. Unfortunately escalated by the suspect,” Staly said.

The man is at a trauma level one hospital in Halifax in and deputies were not hurt.

Staly has not released the suspect’s name, but says he is well-known to law enforcement with prior charges ranging from resisting arrest to weapons and narcotics. The man has been wanted out of Flagler County and nationwide for violating his probation.

Just arrived at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bunnell. Waiting on more details. No threat to public @MyNews13 #news13flagler pic.twitter.com/rAWcjFqQcF — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) July 2, 2020

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is common in cases like this. This story is ongoing.