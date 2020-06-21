VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The first rays of sunlight Sunday morning reveal the extent of fire damage at the Public Storage in DeBary from the evening before.

What You Need To Know No one was injured in the fire



An investigation is ongoing

The Orange City Fire Department , which provides fire services in DeBary, said units from Deltona and Volusia County also responded to the commercial fire at 51 Spring Vista Drive. They battled it for hours.

The Public Storage, located in DeBary's Springview community, is also unofficially known as Springview Self Storage.

"Once on scene units found multiple storage units involved," the Orange City Fire Department stated on Facebook.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

The DeBary Volunteer Firemen’s Association also responded. Association volunteers set up multiple firefighter rehab stations, supplying water, Gatorade, and snacks to the crews fighting this stubborn blaze.

Dave Casey with the association shot a video clip for Facebook.

"The clicking/popping noise you hear is stored ammunition cooking off in one of the storage units," stated the volunteer fire association.

Neighbors noticed emergency vehicles rushing to the fire between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.