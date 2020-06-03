ORLANDO, Fla. — It started on Tuesday afternoon , as thousands joined in peaceful protests in Orlando, but police say some aggressors changed that picture by the end of the night as tear gas had to be used.

Despite a 10 p.m. curfew enacted by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, many protesters remained downtown. Officers with the Orlando Police Department warned people they could be arrested if they remain outside past the curfew. Officers deployed tear gas and smoke to disperse crowds after 10 p.m.

Police say some stragglers began throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

And after, “continued aggression” that is when officers released the tear gas.

Police also used chemical agents over the weekend when they say some people started throwing whatever they could get their hands on, including construction equipment.

Officers arrested around 30 people.

On Monday, officials announced there would be a formal use of force review and that they would release the body-cam video after the review.

Earlier Tuesday nght, police arrested a man they say tried to stab officers with an exposed syringe.

But before all the chaos, many saw thousands come together, united in their message for justice and admonishing any would-be aggressors.

“We’re not here to cause violence or destruction or chaos at all. We’re here to stand up for the injustices that have been happening in the system for many many years. People have been dying, getting killed unjustly and unfairly,” said one person.

Authorities are releasing more information on Tuesday night’s arrests at some point on Wednesday.

Protests and riots have broken out all over the country since George Floyd’s death. The black man pleaded for air after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd's throat during an arrest in Minneapolis.