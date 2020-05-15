KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is currently working on several tips they hope will lead them to find a missing young man.

The last place Manuel Calderon Figueroa was last seen was on Vine Street and Thacker Avenue in Kissimmee. He was 17 years old at the time. This month marks one year since his disappearance.

His mother said she dropped him off in that area as he was supposed to walk to a friend’s home and later attend a youth program — except he never made it.

Have any info on Manuel Calderon Figueroa who has been missing for a year now? Contact Crimeline or #KPD at: SeeItSayIt@Kissimmee.org@MyNews13 #News13Osceola @kissimmeepolice pic.twitter.com/19Z5NLMEhi — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) May 14, 2020

Corporal Justin Lunsford with the Kissimmee Police Department and the lead detective on this case said, “We never want to assume anything. We just want to look at the factual evidence that we have along with the statements. For us, we’re still hoping for a positive outcome. We’re hoping to find Manuel safe and sound.”

Crimeline is offering a reward for information in reference to Manuel's whereabouts.