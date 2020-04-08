SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A worker near Lake Mary who suffered an injury while wielding a chainsaw roughly 35 feet up in a tree was safely rescued Wednesday morning, according to officials.
- The man is in stable condition
“Patient has been safely lowered to the ground,” Seminole County Fire Rescue Lt. Paula Thompson told Spectrum News 13 before noon Wednesday.
The high-angle rescue happened in the 1700 block of Bridgewater Drive, according to initial reports.
The patient, a man in his 20s, is in stable condition, Thompson said.
What went wrong was not immediately explained.
The name of the worker’s employer was not immediately released.