SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A worker near Lake Mary who suffered an injury while wielding a chainsaw roughly 35 feet up in a tree was safely rescued Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The man is in stable condition

“Patient has been safely lowered to the ground,” Seminole County Fire Rescue Lt. Paula Thompson told Spectrum News 13 before noon Wednesday.

The high-angle rescue happened in the 1700 block of Bridgewater Drive, according to initial reports.

The patient, a man in his 20s, is in stable condition, Thompson said.

What went wrong was not immediately explained.

The name of the worker’s employer was not immediately released.