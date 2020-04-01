3:50 p.m. update: The AMBER Alert has officially been cancelled, as the child is safe.

2:40 p.m. update from the Florida Highway Patrol: The suspect involved in the Amber Alert issued from Georgia earlier today was spotted near I-75 and Fowler Avenue.

A pursuit soon ensued that led to I-4. FHP Troopers and Tampa Police units worked together to attempt to stop the suspect as he fled at speeds up to 120 MPH, east and westbound along I-4. While exiting eastbound I-4 at I-75, the suspect crashed on the exit ramp. The child was recovered safely and currently the suspect remains inside the vehicle, armed, in a standoff with Troopers and Police. The area should be avoided at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.

STATEWIDE — The alert was sent out Wednesday afternoon for King Crockett, last seen on the 7400 block of Newberry Road and Interstate 75, stated the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

If you see the boy, call 911

The little boy was wearing a black hoodie with a blue Superman logo, a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side.

King Crockett is a black boy who is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

It is suspected that he is with Caesar Crockett, last seen in a faded black long-sleeve T-shirt, black basketball shorts with three red and white stripes on each side.

He is 29 years old, a black man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with black hair and black eyes. He is listed as an "abductor".

The two might be in a 2007 black Pontiac G5, with a temporary Georgia license plate: S0-325-629.



Law enforcement warns to not approach them and to call 911.