3:50 p.m. update: The AMBER Alert has officially been cancelled, as the child is safe.
2:40 p.m. update from the Florida Highway Patrol: The suspect involved in the Amber Alert issued from Georgia earlier today was spotted near I-75 and Fowler Avenue.
A pursuit soon ensued that led to I-4. FHP Troopers and Tampa Police units worked together to attempt to stop the suspect as he fled at speeds up to 120 MPH, east and westbound along I-4. While exiting eastbound I-4 at I-75, the suspect crashed on the exit ramp. The child was recovered safely and currently the suspect remains inside the vehicle, armed, in a standoff with Troopers and Police. The area should be avoided at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
STATEWIDE — The alert was sent out Wednesday afternoon for King Crockett, last seen on the 7400 block of Newberry Road and Interstate 75, stated the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
- If you see the boy, call 911
The little boy was wearing a black hoodie with a blue Superman logo, a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side.
King Crockett is a black boy who is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.
It is suspected that he is with Caesar Crockett, last seen in a faded black long-sleeve T-shirt, black basketball shorts with three red and white stripes on each side.
He is 29 years old, a black man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with black hair and black eyes. He is listed as an "abductor".
The two might be in a 2007 black Pontiac G5, with a temporary Georgia license plate: S0-325-629.
Law enforcement warns to not approach them and to call 911.