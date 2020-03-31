DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona mother who had a home full of children warned a burglar to get out of her home before she shot him, according to Volusia County deputies.

Joseph L. Roberts facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief

Deputies: Mom yelled "get out of my window" before she shot man

Woman fled home invasion with her 3 kids and their friends

The woman told investigators that just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, she discovered that someone had broken the front window of her home on Libby Court and that someone was inside.

While the 42-year-old woman was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, she said, “I don’t want to shoot him, but I’m going to have to! Get out of my window! Get out of my window!”

She shot a man in the arm and escaped the home with three children and their friends, Volusia County Sheriff's deputies wrote in a news release.

A @CityofDeltona woman who caught a burglar breaking into her home early this morning warned him several times to get out, then shot him in the arm while on the phone with 911. (*Warning: Language in the video.) Details: https://t.co/qVfqtl0hHK pic.twitter.com/yE2xl1VmY4 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 31, 2020

Authorities arrived and said they found 32-year-old Joseph L. Roberts inside the home, where he was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford with injuries that weren't thought to be life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Roberts is facing four counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief. Deputies said they got other calls about burglary attempts on Libby Court.

The woman, whose name was not released, had a minor cut to her foot from broken glass. She won't be charged, deputies said.