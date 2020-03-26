ORLANDO, Fla. — A man threatened to blow up the Orlando Police Department and other locations, vaguely blaming the coronavirus for his reasons, according to officials.

No bombs were found, according to authorities

Justin Black facing 2 counts of bomb threats, other charge

"Just know, that coronavirus, y'all want to put people out of work ... yeah ... I'm gonna put some people out of work," 28-year-old Justin Black allegedly said to 911 on Tuesday evening, according to an Orlando Police Department case report. The police department is located on West South Street.

At around 7:12 p.m., the Orlando Police Department was alerted of a 911 call of Black allegedly saying that he had four bombs that he was going to use to blow up the police headquarters building, a 7-Eleven and a carwash nearby, stated the report.

After he allegedly hung up from 911, the Orlando Police Department Communications Center determined the call came near a U.S. Post Office at 440 South Orange Blossom Trail. An Orlando police officer in that location was able to see Black as he placed a second call using a cell phone, where he said he was going to detonate the bombs, the police report stated.

Police determined that Black was the caller and no bombs were found, according to the report.

Black was charged with two counts of false report of bombing and one count of an unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Spectrum News reached out to Black’s court-appointed attorney for comment. He has not yet gotten back.

Justin Black is accused of making bomb threats to the Orlando Police Department. (Orlando Police Department)