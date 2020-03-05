SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Several cars were ransacked in a Satellite Beach neighborhood early Tuesday, and one of them was actually stolen, according to authorities.

Police say all of the vehicles were unlocked and that is making their jobs that much harder.

Under the cover of night, the group of men was caught on camera walking along Ocean Spray Avenue early Tuesday.

Following along was a four-door car that appeared to drop them off as they scoped out the neighborhood.

"It's not just some kids out car-hopping," said Chief Jeff Pearson of the Satellite Beach Police Department.

Police say the men then began pulling car-door handles, seeing what was unlocked.

"People need to lock their cars," the chief urged. "And they need to stop leaving their cars unlocked with the keys in them. It's really not making our job any easier."

Neighbor Terri Baker heard about the burglaries on social media.

"It's just arrogant for people to just walk up and break into cars," Baker told Spectrum News 13.

Their family is being extra vigilant in light of the crimes.

"Making sure doors are locked," Baker said. "You hear that clicking, that beep. Parking by lights."

In the meantime, Chief Pearson is urging his community to do the same.

"Generally bad people take the path of least resistance," he said. "And that's whatever is quick, easy, and profitable."

The chief added that crooks typically aren't going to shatter a car window not knowing if there's anything valuable inside.

Investigators said this beachside spree is similar to one last fall where three teens were arrested for lifting car door handles and swiping items inside.

If you recognize the men in the video, call Satellite Beach Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.