ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is actively searching for a teen accused of stealing a car while a 5-year-old girl was sleeping inside.

Car was unlocked and running with child sleeping

Child located safe shortly after car stolen, police say

Officials released description of the teen

While the girl was eventually found unharmed, it started when officers responded to Gabriel's Subs at 3006 Edgewater Drive in Orlando around 7:38 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping.

The girl's mother stated that her fiancée was in the store ordering when she decided to enter the store and left the vehicle unlocked and child sleeping.

Within a matter of seconds, the male teen entered the victims' unlocked vehicle and fled the parking lot. The mother jumped in front of vehicle but the teen managed to drive around her and fled on Edgewater Drive, stated Lt. Wanda Miglio in a news release.

Orlando police officers located the car with child safe about a mile from the scene at 2614 Ardsley Court.

A photo of the teen has been released by authorities and anyone with information are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or 911.

The teen is described as a black male with a black flattop haircut, stands at 5 foot, 8 inches, and weighs 170 pounds, Miglio stated.

The teen, about 17 years old, was last seen wearing a red jacket with a hoodie and white shorts.