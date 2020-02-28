ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and shooting at deputies is recovering after being shot in the leg by law enforcement, stated Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Deputies release the name of man: Bryce Theygan Weir

No deputies were injured in the shooting

Weir is facing aggravated assault, armed kidnapping charges

During a news conference on Monday morning, Mina said that Bryce Theygan Weir, who has not been named, forced his girlfriend by gunpoint to drive him to 7-Eleven at North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, between East Colonial Drive and State Road 417.

Once she drove him there, she was able to get away and call 911 as he ran away, Mina said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies encountered him and using a "Glock handgun with a high-capacity magazine," Weir fired at law enforcement, Mina said.

Deputies returned fire and shot at Weir once in the leg, he continued, adding that after a short manhunt after the shooting, the man was caught and was taken to a local hospital. Later in the day, the Sheriff's Office stated that Weir is in stable conditon.

"I'm so glad we were able to take him into custody and get this dangerous person off the street," Mina said.

It is not understood why Weir wanted to be at the 7-Eleven, he said.

The 20-year-old girlfriend was not hurt and deputies were not injured by his shooting, however, one deputy was bitten by a K9 and has minor injuries, stated Mina.

Currently, Weir is facing the following charges: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and armed kidnapping.

During the news conference, Mina also said Weir could also be facing: attempted murder of law enforcement and false imprisonment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, which is standard practice.

Mina did add that deputies encountered Weir before, in January of this year when he shot at the girlfriend.

While he admitted he did not have a lot of information about that incident, Mina said he was puzzled why Weir was able to make bond.

Initially, Mina did not release Weir's name during the news conference and his name was given out by the Sheriff's Office on Friday afternoon.