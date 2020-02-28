OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been 28 years since a Kissimmee doctor was killed.

Ruth Haut was found dead in February 1992

She was kidnapped and killed; found in an orange grove

Ruth Haut was a chiropractor working late at her office on North John Young Parkway, where according to Osceola County Sheriff’s detectives, she was kidnapped and murdered.

Haut’s throat was slit from ear to ear. Her body was left faced down at an orange grove in the outskirts of St. Cloud, on Hickory Tree Road and East Bronson Highway on Feb. 27, 1992.

She was just 41 years old at the time of her death.

Haut’s longtime partner Jean Wagner got a personalized vanity plate made, in hopes of getting some answers.

"If you saw anything, a car, truck out here … anything that you saw in this field, you need to report it. It could be something small, it could be something small," Wagner urged.

The reward in this case is #10,000 for any information leading to an arrest. For tips contact CrimeLine at: 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).