TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Courtney Gibson, who is being called a suspect in the death of a Titusville woman, has turned herself into local authorities in Tennessee.

The body of Anna Primavere, who has been missing since last Friday, was found in the trunk of a car belonging to Gibson by law enforcement in Lebanon, Tennessee, just east of Nashville, on Wednesday.

The body of Anna Primavere, who has been missing since last Friday, was found in the trunk of a car belonging to Gibson by law enforcement in Lebanon, Tennessee, just east of Nashville, on Wednesday.

Investigators there contacted Gibson at the request of Titusville Police Department, but she originally refused to cooperate or let them search her car.

On Wednesday, police there got a search warrant and found Primavere in Gibson's trunk, stated authorities.

Police say Primavere's landlord hired Gibson as a babysitter.

Investigators have Ring doorbell video of Gibson driving away from the house in Titusville early Saturday morning with a mattress on the roof of her car.

They say the mattress fell off and she then burned it on the side of the road.

Investigators believe Primavere died sometime last Friday night. Her family asked police to do a welfare check on her Sunday when they had not heard from her in days, which started this whole investigation.