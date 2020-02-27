FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's new Cyber Crime Unit made its first arrest on Tuesday of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of having and making child pornography, with the victims between the ages of 2 and 9 years old, authorities say.

1. First Arrest: On Tuesday, the unit made its first arrest. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of manufacturing child pornography. Sheriff Rick Staly said the victims are between 2 and 9 years old.

He confirmed their investigation suggests that the teen made the pornography and was selling it and making money. The teen was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach, who refused to accept him because what he allegedly did is considered a non-violent crime. He was then released to the custody of his guardians.

However, the sheriff says the boy's mother is responsible for bringing him to his court date.

One of the unit's main focuses is internet crimes against children also known as ICAC.

2. Cyber Crime Unit: The unit was started in November of 2019. It has one full time detective, Dennis Lashbrook. Back in 2018, FCSO started participating with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. After that, Staly decided Flagler County needed a unit of its own dedicated to this problem.

3. What they do: Lashbrook investigates leads and tips about potential child porn in the area. He then builds cases around what he finds to take to the state Attorney.

4. Process: Lashbrook was able to get to this point thanks to forensic evidence he collected during a search warrant back in January.

5. Just the beginning: Lashbrook believes child porn is a big problem in Flagler County and this is just the beginning of what he will do. "If we can save one of those kids, everything makes it worthwhile," said Lashbrook.