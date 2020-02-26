WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Winter Park woman accused of killing her boyfriend after leaving him zipped in a suitcase for hours is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Sarah Boone is facing second-degree murder charges

She is accused of killing boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr.

The couple had an altercation in 2018; Torres claimed she strangled him

Deputies say Sarah Boone killed Jorge Torres Jr. after leaving him in a suitcase on Monday.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

According to the arrest affidavit, Boone told deputies she and Torres were playing a game of hide and seek at their home on the 4000 block on Frantz Lane in Winter Park at the Tealwood Park Apartments.

She told deputies they both consumed a lot of alcohol and she fell asleep. She later found Torres in the suitcase unresponsive.

Boone, 42, called 911. When deputies and the Orange County Fire Rescue came to the apartment, they confirmed that Torres was dead and that he had a small laceration on his lip and what appeared to be some bruising around his eye, according to an affidavit.

But upon further investigating, deputies say cell phone video on Boone's cell shows Torres calling out for her to help and Boone yelling at him saying she would not help.

From the affidavit:

Torres: I can't f---ing breathe, seriously.

Boone: Yeah, that's what you do when you choke me.

"In this video that suitcase was facing downward and you can see Jorge pushing on the suitcase in an attempt to get out," stated the affidavit.

Because of that video, Boone faces second-degree murder charges.

In July of 2018, deputies were called to the same apartment for the couple for an altercation. Boone told authorities that while at a bar, she was speaking to a man and that Torres became upset and once they got back to the apartment, Torres allegedly dragged her upstairs and she was kicked in the eye, stated a separate affidavit during that time.

However, Torres told deputies that it was Boone who was choking him and that he kicked towards her in an attempt to get her off him, stated the affidavit.

"Jorge believes he might have kicked Sarah in her face but was not sure," the affidavit stated.

Both admitted to consuming alcohol and Boone was charged with battery by strangulation (dating violence), stated the 2018 affidavit.