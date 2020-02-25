NEW YORK — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is at a New York hospital after experiencing chest pains and irregular heart palpitations.

Following a guilty verdict on two of five counts in his rape trial, a judge ordered Weinstein straight to jail.

However, on the way there, he had a medical episode. Later Monday night, a spokesperson for Weinstein said he had been rerouted to Bellevue Hospital while on his way to an infirmary on Rikers Island for the time being.

Following checks, doctors said he was OK and now will go to Rikers Island, where he will remain until sentencing.

Just hours earlier, a jury found the 67-year-old Weinstein guilty on charges that could keep him behind bars anywhere from five to 29 years.

Weinstein was convicted shortly before noon on charges of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, but the jury found him not guilty of the more serious charges of rape in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein will now face sentencing on March 11. He also still faces rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.