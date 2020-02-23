ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly RV fire in Orlando on Saturday night.

Name of person who died not released

Unknown what caused the fire

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Rescue were called out to the home located on Hart Boulevard and when they went inside the RV, they found one man dead.

Neighbors in the area where that fire was reported say it did not take long for the flames to destroy the RV.

Little remains of the RV where the fire was reported. People at the home quickly boarded up parts of the fence Sunday morning and making fast repairs even at spots where police tape remained hours after that fire was put out.

This is the spot where a fire last night destroyed an RV, a car and claimed the life of one person. The Orange County sheriff’s office is investigating the death, the state fire marshal is investigating the fire @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/nQugvW2Jqa — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 23, 2020

A metal frame is all that remains of the RV structure that stood and much of the backyard is now singed and burned from Saturday night's fire.

Firefighters got to the scene within minutes of getting the call, finding heavy fire and smoke along with several hazards like propane tanks that still sit there hours later.

One adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene of that fire.

Neighbors in the area say small fires in the yard were not unusual at the house but nothing quite like this.

Apple Galloway lives nearby and she was having dinner with her grandson when he pointed out the fire as the flames shooting up high into the air.

"But I heard a lot of explosions but then we didn't know someone, we didn't know that was burning, that there was a person there. It's so sad," she said.

#RVFire | (1/2) OCFRD remains on the scene of fatal RV fire in Orange Co. Multiple 911 callers reported house on fire. Initial call was 7:43 p.m., reported fire coming from RV on Hart Blvd. OCFRD on scene in 6 min. Encountered heavy fire and smoke pic.twitter.com/6xDtVVEOz5 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 23, 2020

The Orange County Fire Department has not confirmed if the explosions people reported hearing were related to the propane tanks found at the home.

Galloway said she did not know her neighbors there very well, adding that a number of people lived at that home. She stressed that they did not talk often but were always nice.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. They have not yet identified the victim.

No word yet on what caused this fire. The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.