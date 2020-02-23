DELTONA, Fla. — A former Deltona High School teacher's teaching license was permanently revoked after accusations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

David Collins admitted to having student on his knee

Collins was fired in January 2019

Former science teacher David Collins admitted to allowing a student to sit on his knee a few times but denied the student was completely on his lap.

The investigative report from Volusia County Schools said Collins admitted his behavior was unprofessional, but denied some of the students' claims. After about two years with the school district, Collins was fired in January 2019.

Parents like Marcie Alexander said they wish they had known about the concerns.

"I was a bit angry. I mean I was shocked. Honestly of all things, I would think that would be the one thing you are going to make sure parents know because that's a safety thing for your child,” she said.

The report from the school district says Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the allegations and did not take further action.