ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Orange County school deputy who was fired after he was seen on social media video yanking a female student by her hair has been charged with battery.

Deputy seen on video yanking girl's head charged with battery

Harry Reid was fired in November; charges brought January 30

Harry Reid was charged with battery January 30, according to records by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office.

In November 2019, a video of Reid went viral that showed him grabbing 13-year-old Wilmica Edmonds by the hair.

The video posted to social media showed two deputies at Westridge Middle School on West Oak Ridge Road in the Orlando area taking a screaming girl into custody as a frenzied crowd of students watch. Standing behind her, the deputies held Edmonds's arms behind her back.

Then, one of the deputies, identified as Reid, grabs her hair and yanks her head back. They escort her to a patrol car and put her inside.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina fired Reid soon after.

The State Attorney's Office on Tuesday said the case against Reid "is an open and active investigation" and would not comment further about it.