ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A security guard shot and killed a man after a gun was displayed while they were talking, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Identities of guard, man who was killed not released

At around 4:28 a.m. at the Green Gables Apartments on the 5100 block of Via Alizar in Orlando, a uniformed security guard was sitting in his marked car when three men, between the ages of 18 to 23, walked up to him, stated Lt. Yuri Melich of the Sheriff's Office.

"One suspect started talking to him in another language, and while doing so displayed a firearm. The suspect pulled his firearm and the security guard did likewise," described Melich in a news release.

The security guard, who has not been named, shot one of the men and the other two men ran from the area, he stated.

The man who was shot was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died, Melich added.

I’m at the scene of a deadly shooting in Orlando at the Green Gables Apartments. @mynews13 #news13orange pic.twitter.com/dmswcNlnSy — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) February 18, 2020

It is not clear if the man who died was the one who displayed the gun. The identities of the men were not released.

Melich continued that homicide detectives and forensics specialists are on their way to the scene.