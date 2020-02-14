DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The person who posted a shooting threat at Mainland High School for Friday is in custody, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Firecrackers were sent off at Mainland High School on Thursday

Social media post suggests firecrackers were to test police response time

UPDATE: The person who posted the threat is now in custody. Our thanks to all of you who reached out. It's appreciated. We'll release more details soon. https://t.co/xEDNPcf66m — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 14, 2020

Police tweeted the news Friday morning. No further information was shared.

There was already going to be a strong police presence at Mainland High School for Friday, following the shooting threat making its way around social media and a shooting scare from Thursday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the threat and working to find whoever made it. There will be additional resources on campus to ensure everyone's safety, according to officials.

THREAD: We've received numerous messages from the public about a threat making its way around social media regarding a shooting tomorrow at @Mainlandhigh.



We want to let you know that we are aware of it and are actively investigating it, including trying to determine the author. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 14, 2020

The school was immediately put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of gunshots, which turned out to be firecrackers set off in a stairwell . Police tweeted out that people were taken into custody.

UPDATE: The other two people involved in this incident are also now in custody. https://t.co/OK6mLmByUR — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 14, 2020

Another social media post has been circulating, encouraging students to stay home because of the threat.

This message has also been circulating on social media, encouraging students NOT to go to school. Saying the firecracker incident was a test and the shooter will be a Parkland copycat. The MSD massacre happened two years ago today. @MyNews13 #news13volusia pic.twitter.com/dfY8BPb9FV — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) February 14, 2020

Someone posted that the firecracker incident was a test to see how long it took police to arrive, and that a shooter on Friday would be a copycat of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting in Parkland.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Parkland massacre, where 17 students and teachers were killed in the attack. The lone-suspected gunman, Nicolas Cruz, is awaiting trial.