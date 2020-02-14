DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The person who posted a shooting threat at Mainland High School for Friday is in custody, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police tweeted the news Friday morning. No further information was shared.

There was already going to be a strong police presence at Mainland High School for Friday, following the shooting threat making its way around social media and a shooting scare from Thursday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the threat and working to find whoever made it. There will be additional resources on campus to ensure everyone's safety, according to officials.

The school was immediately put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of gunshots, which turned out to be firecrackers set off in a stairwell. Police tweeted out that people were taken into custody.

Another social media post has been circulating, encouraging students to stay home because of the threat.

Someone posted that the firecracker incident was a test to see how long it took police to arrive, and that a shooter on Friday would be a copycat of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting in Parkland.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Parkland massacre, where 17 students and teachers were killed in the attack. The lone-suspected gunman, Nicolas Cruz, is awaiting trial.