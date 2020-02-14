ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Both school and police officials announced on Friday morning that the code red lockdown at Lake Brantley High School has been lifted after a student was caught with a weapon on campus.

According to Michelle Sosa, the Altamonte Springs Police Department public information officer, law enforcement was investigating a social media image that has been circulating on Friday morning, which was the reason for the lockdown. But it has since been lifted after a student was caught with a weapon.

"Unfortunately, a student has been apprehended with a weapon on campus. Please be assured all students and staff are safe," she stated in a second news release to the media.

Parents already lining up for the code red at @lakebrantley. Parents say they got a call from the school about ten minutes ago. @MyNews13 #News13Seminole pic.twitter.com/lTLiZYA8Ax — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) February 14, 2020

The high school issued a similar statement via tweet.

Spectrum News 13 is at the school now.

