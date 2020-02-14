ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Both school and police officials announced on Friday morning that the code red lockdown at Lake Brantley High School has been lifted after a student was caught with a weapon on campus.
According to Michelle Sosa, the Altamonte Springs Police Department public information officer, law enforcement was investigating a social media image that has been circulating on Friday morning, which was the reason for the lockdown. But it has since been lifted after a student was caught with a weapon.
"Unfortunately, a student has been apprehended with a weapon on campus. Please be assured all students and staff are safe," she stated in a second news release to the media.
The high school issued a similar statement via tweet.
In a related story, a person is in custody after posting a shooting threat at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach.
Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the deadly Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.